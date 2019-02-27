RENEWED RIVALRY

Seniors Camryn Wilken, Ashley Archer, Emma Stewart
and Olivia Larsen (left to right) will be playing in the state
tournament for the third time in their careers.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 10:55am
No. 1 Newell-Fonda takes on familiar opponent Springville in first round of state tournament
Mustangs, Orioles meet for fourth time in the last five years
BY JAMIE KNAPP
The two teams who closed last year’s Class 1A state tournament will open up this year’s tournament.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.