RENEWED RIVALRY

Seniors Camryn Wilken, Ashley Archer, Emma Stewart

and Olivia Larsen (left to right) will be playing in the state

tournament for the third time in their careers.

RENEWED RIVALRY

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 10:55am
No. 1 Newell-Fonda takes on familiar opponent Springville in first round of state tournament

Mustangs, Orioles meet for fourth time in the last five years

BY JAMIE KNAPP

The two teams who closed last year’s Class 1A state tournament will open up this year’s tournament.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.