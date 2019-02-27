Police Reports

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
Girls fighting
Police arrested three girls on Friday for fighting.
At 6:45 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of Seneca Street in reference to a fight involving several girls. Police learned three juvenile females, aged 14, 15 and 16, were fighting.
Police detained them at the scene and they were charged with disorderly conduct. They were processed and released to their parents, pending a court date. The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority.
Fighting her mother
