Local talent on display at WISE Art Show

A drawing by Clarice Brechwald of Alta-Aurelia High School won fifth place in the Buena Vista University WISE art show for area high schoolers.

The first and third place winners were from Lewis Central High School, second place from Spirit Lake and fourth from River Valley High School.

Three of five honorable mentions went to Storm Lake High School students. They are Hsar Shee, Bailey Clipperton and Daniele Renteria.

The WISE Art Show is on display at BVU through March 14.

Local works accepted into the show: