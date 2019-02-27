Keep furnace vent clear of snow

Snow might be covering the exhaust pipes on energy-efficient furnaces.

The Storm Lake Fire Department issued the warning because of the high volume of snow that’s fell in the last two weeks.

Most exhaust pipes are close to the ground and can be easily covered in snow. This may cause the flue gas to backup into your home causing a buildup of carbon-monoxide gas.

Some systems are designed to shut down when they sense a blockage, but there’s the possibility they’ll operate, venting gas back into the residence.