HISTORICAL SEASON COMES TO AN END FOR STORM LAKE

Storm Lake’s Cham Deng collides with Spirit Lake’s
Owen Coburn while driving to the basket during last
Thursday’s substate semifinal. TIMES photo by
JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 10:52am
Tornadoes’ furious fourth quarter rally comes up short to Spirit Lake in substate semifinals
Indians withstand SL’s comeback, 68-62
BY JAMIE KNAPP
One big final push at the end put Storm Lake into position to win the game. Spirit Lake, however, didn’t wilt.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.