February food distribution

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 9:47am
Monthly food distribution at the Storm Lake Community School District administration site went very well thanks to generous volunteers Feb. 21. Left to right: John Donovan, Annette Koster, Mayra Ruiz, Leroy Charles, Todd Nicholson, Rachel Nicholson, Julie Cook, Simri Rodriguez, Yoanna Rosas and Diana Cardenas. A box of food was given to 111 families.
Photo by volunteer Andrea Taylor
