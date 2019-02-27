Eagle watch at PHC

Watching a majestic bald eagle soar overhead is a breathtaking sight. During our annual survey earlier in January, we spotted a record number of eagles in the valley. At the beginning of March, the resident bald eagles are mixing with other eagles traveling through the area. In addition, many other raptors are also on the move in the Little Sioux River Valley.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.