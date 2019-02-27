Castro campaigns to reset the Latino image in America

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Julian Castro strode onto Lake Avenue’s ice Saturday morning, right on time, with his slick new San Antonio black shoes and no long johns as Iowa descended into the paralysis of a prairie blizzard.

“I gotta get some new clothes,” he told the crowd of about 60 people packed into Better Day Café after delivering a cheery “¡Buenos dias!” to a crowd mostly Anglo but eager to hear him.

Everyone said they liked him.

“I liked his answers,” said Cary Boyd.

Who knows who will win Iowa? Carol Peterson said she is delighting in them all, as is Andrea Frantz.

Give credit to the man who comes when others steer clear. He may be virtually unknown by the polls, a former Texas mayor and Obama Housing and Urban Development secretary now 44 years old, just over half the age of the poll leaders Biden and Bernie.

He should not be counted out.

“I didn’t grow up a front-runner,” Castro remarked.

Indeed not. His grandmother came to Eagle Pass, Texas, from Mexico when she was seven years old. Legally, the grandson learned. She was a single mother to Castro’s mother, who in turn reared Julian and twin Joaquin (a congressman) as a single mom. They were not born front runners but worked their way to it through law school and then politics.

Julian is ever polite, smiling, self-deprecating and unassuming. He thanks his aide for sugar in his tea. He does not want to be written off as the token Latino so he does not lead with border issues or human rights for indigenous people. He talks universal health care (Medicare for all, if you will), free state university tuition and a Green New Deal that takes on “big oil.” Very much the progressive, but not as overtly populist as a Sanders or Warren. His first emphasis is unity, to bring people together. He campaigns from the Obama book of hope.

You could almost say he is deferential, until he mentions President Trump in an interview and says the administration conducts “state-sponsored kidnapping” of the children of refugees at the border.

His view of the border is fundamentally different. He sees the flows of generations of people fleeing poverty and persecution, where the Trump administration sees a threat of national security.

He does not defer to his Democratic opponents, either.

Castro says he will win Texas and its 38 electoral votes where Beto O’Rourke could not. Yet they have been waiting for the great Texas Latino awakening for 20 years or more.

“The Latino community has never really seen a candidacy like mine,” Castro told me.

He says they will claim their stake if he is running. He claims he can take Arizona and Florida by offering an “adios” to Trump.

He knows it will be a struggle, a familiar story to him that he plans to tell in all 50 states — not just Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. He saw the sign in the day before that said, “Keep Denison Nice — Call ICE.”

“That keeps people home and afraid,” Castro said. Even people with papers. He was not surprised that so few Latinos showed up Saturday — first, because the weather was so miserable, and second, out of fear. He says Latinos don’t caucus because they prefer not to be seen. He is enthused about changes to the Iowa rules that will allow absentee or online balloting.

“People with papers, who are citizens, want to avoid getting hassled,” Castro said. It’s part of the everyday thinking in the Latino community, he said.

Castro wants to inspire people of color, and especially Latinos, that they can make a difference, and he believes that he can help by changing the narrative about Latino men.

“I am going to show the American people that this generation of Latinos has been making and will make very positive contributions to our society — in the way that they work hard, that they are people of faith, and that we are people of service,” Castro said in an interview.

“I don’t think that the community has really had that choice before.”

Win or lose, Castro is attempting to change the fraught story of how Latin Americans in the United States are perceived.

“That’s why I came back to Storm Lake. It’s very special to be here in a community that can teach other communities about what this nation can do,” he told the crowd.

Immediately, then, he recalled visiting a detention facility at Eagle Pass, where his grandmother passed before. Women and children were separated from their fathers. He can appreciate that feeling.

“That’s not who we are,” he told Storm Lake, a town of about 15,000 where most of the meatpacking workers are brown, and where the school is 90% immigrant. “This is who we are.”

That message worked for a biracial senator from Illinois who won the White House from long odds on a cold Iowa day in front of the state capitol. For Castro, fairness can report that he has already succeeded by virtue of helping redefine for clarity what it means to be American. That does not sell him short in the least.