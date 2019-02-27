BVU looking to improve upon last year’s finish in baseball

Coming off its first losing season in over a decade, Buena Vista is eager to get back out on the baseball field in 2019 and put itself back into the mix of conference title contenders at season’s end.

Entering his 19th season at the helm, head coach Steve Eddie will have the majority of his lineup back from a team that finished 15-23 overall and 10-12 in conference play, earning the sixth seed in the conference tournament.