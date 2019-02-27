BVU’S KERKHOFF QUALIFIES FOR NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

BVU’s Brad Kerkhoff qualified for the national tournament after finishing
second at 165 pounds in last weekend’s regional tournament. Kerkhoff
upset the fourth-ranked wrestler to reach the finals. TIMES photo by
JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 10:44am
First Beaver wrestler to qualify in four years
Buena Vista had all five of its wrestlers that advanced to the final round make the award stand, including senior Brad Kerkhoff, who also earned an automatic qualification into the DIII national tournament due to his runner-up finish at 165 pounds.
