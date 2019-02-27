BVU’S KERKHOFF QUALIFIES FOR NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

BVU’S KERKHOFF QUALIFIES FOR NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

First Beaver wrestler to qualify in four years

Buena Vista had all five of its wrestlers that advanced to the final round make the award stand, including senior Brad Kerkhoff, who also earned an automatic qualification into the DIII national tournament due to his runner-up finish at 165 pounds.

