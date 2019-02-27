BVRMC nursing scholarship applications to be accepted

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 10:26am
The Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Nursing Scholarship Committee will accept scholarship applications during February and March for the 2019-20 academic year. The annual scholarship award is $1,000.
Since its inception in 2003, 127 scholarships have been awarded to area nursing students provided entirely by donations to the scholarship program.
