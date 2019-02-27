Buena Vista opens season against tough competition in Minnesota

Beavers split pair on Sunday, fall to ranked teams last Saturday

Freshman pitcher Ashtyn Miller picked up her first college win by throwing a complete-game shutout against Gustavus Adolphus to begin the day for Buena Vista, but the Beavers couldn’t hold the lead in its final game of the day as St. Catherine’s rallied to pick up a 5-4 win on Sunday in Rochester, Minn.