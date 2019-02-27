Bridal shower

A come and go wedding shower for Lesa Turnquist, bride-elect of Tanner Heckt, will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 405 Division St, Alta.

Lesa’s parents are Dave and Laura Turnquist.

The couple is registered at The Elements, Target and Pampered Chef. Please bring a favorite recipe to share with the couple.