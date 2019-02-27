BOYS DISTRICTS/SUBSTATE

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 10:47am
CLASS 1A
DISTRICT 15, SUBSTATE 8
GAME LAST THURSDAY
at Manning
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69, Ar-We-Va 50
DISTRICT 16, SUBSTATE 8
GAME LAST THURSDAY
at Sac City
Sioux Central 54, Newell-Fonda 44
GAME TUESDAY
(Winner advances to state tourney)
at Carroll
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Sioux Central
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.