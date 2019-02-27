BOYS DISTRICTS/SUBSTATE

CLASS 1A

DISTRICT 15, SUBSTATE 8

GAME LAST THURSDAY

at Manning

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69, Ar-We-Va 50

DISTRICT 16, SUBSTATE 8

GAME LAST THURSDAY

at Sac City

Sioux Central 54, Newell-Fonda 44

GAME TUESDAY

(Winner advances to state tourney)

at Carroll

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Sioux Central

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.