Bonner earns all-conference for BVU

on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 10:39am
Chase Bonner highlighted the American Rivers Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships for Buena Vista as he earned all-conference honors in the shot put by placing second in 15.69 meters last weekend in Waverly.
Bonner recorded the runner-up mark on his first attempt and becomes the second individual to claim all-conference accolades in the event over the last three seasons (Drew Beall, 2017). Beall finished ninth. Blaze Murfin, who owns the second-best mark in all of Division III, won the event with his toss of 17.53 meters.
