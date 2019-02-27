Beautiful boys

BY JIM MCDIARMID

Good with guns, admired by the ladies; memories of the Ford brothers from Alta make this writer wistful, and maybe a tinge jealous.

My first meeting with them was during the fall of my thirteenth year. My older cousin Bob and I were hunting ducks. The Ford boys were a bit older. Maybe Denny was sixteen and Chuck was a year or so younger.

The Fords knew what they were doing; no question. Their shotguns, the way they dressed, their manner of using binoculars to glass mallards coming off the lake (headed to fee in picked cornfields) made it apparent that they were experienced. They impressed me then as recollections of them do today, though 65 years or so have passed.

Years later Norman Maclean, the retired professor, wrote a story featuring his brother Paul titled A River Runs Through It. Whether I read that story or watched the film made from it with Brad Pitt, I think of Chuck and Denny Ford. As Norman Maclean said of his younger brother, the Ford brothers were beautiful.

We got mallards that blustery Iowa day by tailing a flight of a few hundred ducks miles north in Denny’s Mercury coupe and sneaking in on the birds from two sides of the section. As I said, the Ford boys knew what they were doing. They were excellent athletes, but they didn’t go to our school.

Chuck and Denny were farm kids. They went to the public schools in Alta, an even smaller Iowa town than mine, Storm Lake. If Norman Maclean and his brother hadn’t moved out of Clarinda to Montana when Norman was six, maybe Iowa would be more renowned.

When Denny graduated from high school he joined the Army and was trained as a Ranger. A year later Chuck graduated high school and joined the Marine Corps. Chuck was sent to a Fifth Regiment infantry company. After high school graduation a year later, I joined the Marines and became a First Regiment infantryman. Another kid from Alta we knew, Ron Kjolhede, was also at Camp Pendleton in California. The three of us spent considerable time together.

Among the things that impressed but didn’t surprise me was Chuck’s skill with the .45 pistol. He was on the Division’s handgun shooting team. As with his other skills, he shrugged it off, saying the team had new, well-tuned weapons. He said all it took to shoot a Colt A-1 accurately was the right gun. I didn’t have Chuck’s innate gifts.

Chuck’s Regiment wore a decorative braid awarded by the French for unit bravery and dash in the World War I Belleau Wood battle four decades earlier. To my reading of history, from Belleau Wood the Marine Corps emerged as a significant American military force. In my opinion, what happened in the Pacific during World War II and thereafter was built on Belleau Wood action as documented by A. W. Catlin in With the Help of God and a Few Marines.

During junior high school my girl friend Cindy Robbins came to Storm Lake from Alta on Saturday nights to visit her grandparents and attend Youth Center dances with me. To borrow another word from Norman Maclean’s story about his family, Cindy was the berries. Much later I retired and wanted to talk with her about those halcyon days. While visiting relatives I called Cindy and made a lunch date. Early in our pleasant lunchtime chat, I made the mistake of mentioning Chuck Ford. Cindy’s interest in our junior high dates faded. “Oh, God,” she sighed, “Chuck Ford was the meaning of life.” I wouldn’t go that far, but he was special.

Ron Kjolhede had a black ’56 Chevy hardtop that got us around in style. One weekend evening Chuck, Ron and I went to Tijuana which wasn’t as dangerous in the Fifties as it is now. We left the car on the American side of the border and took a Mexican cab to a bordello bar a couple miles south of Tijuana. Before weekend liberty, a standard admonition was delivered by the officer of the day; avoid trouble in Mexico, being jailed there might be long-term. Chuck told the cabbie to wait for us, but when we came out the cab was gone and we had to walk back to town.

At a little store on Tijuana’s outskirts, Chuck spotted the cab driver who had abandoned us. Chuck attacked and beat the tar out of the peaceable Latino. Ron and I, terrified by the fear of being locked up in Mexico, dragged Chuck off the cab driver and the three of us ran back to the Chevy on the U.S. side.

My reunion with Cindy caused me to think of the Ford brothers. Not recalling precisely where their family farm was, I went to the grain elevator in Alta to inquire. The grain storage facility had become large and sophisticated since I saw it six decades ago. I inquired of the young counterman about the location of the Ford farm. He didn’t know but offered to ask the manager and walked into a private office.

He emerged from that office followed by an attractive woman of my vintage. She came to the counter and told me the Fords didn’t live in the area any longer. She asked my business. I told her of being in the military with Chuck but said I hadn’t seen him or his brother in years. She smiled at me as old men want to be smiled at by pretty women. “They moved to Colorado years ago,” the fetching woman said. Then I realized her smile wasn’t for me, it was for the Ford brothers. “I haven’t seen the Fords in a long time either,” she said, still smiling. “if you run into them, say hello from Alice.”

If any of you know the current whereabouts of Chuck and Denny Ford, please let us know.

Jim McDiarmid is a Storm Lake native, writer and Marine Corps veteran living in North Carolina.