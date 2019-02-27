EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Of course our heartfelt gratitude goes out to utility, road and emergency responder crews who worked through another blizzard to keep us whole and safe. We again were amazed that power stayed on, that most people stayed put and that the huge drifts were cleared as soon as they were. We are now left to argue whether this year was worse than that other year, and how it stacked up against 1975 or 1936 for those who claim to remember.

It caused us to think that we sure are glad that climate change is a hoax, as the President says, otherwise the weather would be more extreme. It was the worst February on record in the Twin Cities a week ago already when we were stuck there in an eight-inch dump. We missed a flight in Omaha on Wednesday because of a five-inch storm with 30 mph winds. And then 15 inches, or so, while we watched the Cyclones deflate at Texas Christian (thank goodness for cable TV).

This after one of the strangest growing seasons we recall. Crops washed out in spots last June all over northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, thousands of acres too late to replant. Climate experts and agronomists tell us it is the new normal. Cats and dogs one day, then not a drop for weeks. Thirty below on Thursday, 40 above on Friday.

This is how the eminent climate modeler Gene Takle of Iowa State University predicted it would play out, 20 years ago. He maintains that the weather will get weirder and wilder, more extreme at every extreme, and more frequent.

Many people think that one will be a doozy for the record books, up there when drifts were taller than an elephant in Lakeside. It’s probably more than that, a foretaste of what we should come to expect. We wonder what’s next. Not much in terms of blunting climate change, at least, since we are told it doesn’t exist.

Takes licking, keeps ticking

Steve King went on public television’s Iowa Press over the weekend and took his licking from David Yepsen, OK Henderson and Erin Murphy for making stupid remarks, losing his committee assignments, nearly losing an election and offending almost everyone. King insisted after all that he has nothing to apologize for and by gum he never did have to say he is sorry. That is self-love.

But he was nervous. The blue eyes darted from left to right as he deflected questions and tried to turn the debate to his terms, made up stuff and got stuff wrong, and whined over his treatment in the press. It was one of his worst performances because he was nervous, and in that respect it was fascinating television. It boggles the mind why King would go under the lights with Yepsen, dean of Midwestern political reporters, who can screw you into the ground with a smile. Or why King loosed his tongue with Trip Gabriel of The New York Times, which got him in so much hot water in the first place. Yepsen said Gabriel is regarded as a pretty good reporter, so King just can’t claim that he is misunderstood. Yepsen is from Jefferson, not San Francisco.

King is clearly understood, which is why no apology is required. There is nothing wrong in his mind, which means that he believes what he said.

He believes that immigrants do not have a place in America. He referred to them as “dirt.” He believes that western civilization (that is, Christendom) is superior to other cultures (that is, just about everybody else, especially Islamic and African people and traditions). He is a nationalist and not really an American pluralist as we understand it. There is no misunderstanding what Steve King stands for.

He wants to keep people out and drive people out. That is un-American.

He is just being asked to defend it.

And he couldn’t. It was almost comical, were he not our congressman.

But he won’t be for long. His are the last gasps of a perspiring, McCarthyesque figure for whom the oxygen is hissing from his bubble. He blames The New York Times, as if anyone in Correctionville cares about Trip Gabriel. It’s all he has left. Has he no shame? Of course not. And not much of a future anymore. King is becoming a tragic figure, inevitably.