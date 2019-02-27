Alta Library events

TODDLE TIME

Toddle Time will meet on Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m., for children ages five and under. All daycares and caregivers are welcome. Come hear stories and other fun activities.

MOVIE NIGHT

Alta Community Library will present the movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on Monday, March 18 at 4 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

GREEN PARTY

Everyone is encouraged to wear green on Saturday, March 9 from 9-10 a.m. at the library. There will be instructor led dancing, snacks and fun!