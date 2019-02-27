Alta Library events

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 10:26am
TODDLE TIME
Toddle Time will meet on Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m., for children ages five and under. All daycares and caregivers are welcome. Come hear stories and other fun activities.
MOVIE NIGHT
Alta Community Library will present the movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on Monday, March 18 at 4 p.m. Snacks will be provided.
GREEN PARTY
Everyone is encouraged to wear green on Saturday, March 9 from 9-10 a.m. at the library. There will be instructor led dancing, snacks and fun!
