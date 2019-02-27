55th anniversary and birthdays

Marlin and Ada Koth celebrated their 55th anniversary with their daughter, Teresa, and son-in-law, Tom. They were married in South Sioux City, Neb. on Dec. 1, 1963. Their marriage was consecrated at Hanover Lutheran Church. They also celebrated birthdays: Marlin's 84th, Ada's 81st and Teresa's 50th. The Koth's were long time residents of Storm Lake and reside in Gilroy, Calif.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.