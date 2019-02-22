Winston the friendly beast

Winston the St. Bernard has truly endeared himself to the Buena Vista University crowd. He has his own YouTube video called “The Dog Next Door” created by Beaver Morgan Krull last October. In it, she interviews Winston’s owner John Cayler. Here, the 180-pound friendly fur ball and Cayler visit The Storm Lake Times and our BVU intern Allyssa Ertz holds a laptop tuned into the video. Find it at bvtack.com and click on “multimedia.”

