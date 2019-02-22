Winners in SLU promotion announced

Lorrie Lockwood of Cherokee was the grand prize winner in Storm Lake United’s Fall in Love With Storm Lake promotion. She will enjoy a one-night stay at King’s Pointe, four waterpark passes and a $50 gift card to Regatta.

Toni Sitzmann of Le Mars won $50 in Storm Lake Bucks and Anthony Allen of Storm Lake is the winner of $100 in Storm Lake Bucks.

Sobeyda Sanchez is the winner of the $25 gift card to Villager along with $10 in Storm Lake Bucks.

Janet Halder and Tami Laursen each won one-hour massages courtesy of Bliss Studio & Massage.