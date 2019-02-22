Win red, white and blue stacker ring at St. Mary’s ball

The St. Mary’s Ball and Charity Auction theme is “A Night to Salute” to honor veterans past and present, so Paxtons Jewelry of Storm Lake chose a red, white and blue theme for their 2019 donation to the event March 23.

Those attending can take their chance to win this gorgeous set of rings which is actually three “mix and match” rings from Paxtons Stacker Collection featuring blue sapphires, rubies and diamonds. The winner can wear one, two or all three in whatever order they like.