Who manages better?

BY ART CULLEN

Iowa legislators are talking about “reforming” property taxes, which we’ve said before always makes us nervous. Some think that local government is spending too much. And the statehouse always knows better than the courthouse how to spend property taxes, so reforms come. It is worth noting, at the same time, that the Storm Lake City Council just passed a budget that cuts the property tax levy. So did the Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors, while keeping employees happy. The Storm Lake School Board is expected to see a budget for next year with no tax increase.

It would appear that local politicians are better at managing their budgets than the state government is. That’s because they’re closer to the people and the important issues they face.

Just last week the Iowa Fiscal Partnership reported the state wrote $41.8 million in checks for research tax credits to huge companies that paid no taxes. It’s perfectly legal, all written in to our economic development incentive laws long ago to convince companies to undertake activities they would undertake anyhow. It was suggested for change in 2010. It is not a Republican or Democrat thing. It is a corporate welfare thing that transcends party.

The credits go out year after year without legislative approval, unlike the deliberations over school appropriations. The program is on auto-pilot.

Through various programs we fund old-line things like fertilizer plants, pork processors and even computer warehouses. We fund tractors and airplane radio components. Sometimes, the companies we subsidize just pick up and leave Iowa after we have been writing them checks.

It’s called buying jobs. It started during the Farm Crisis when any job was a good job. Over time, we have come to recognize that the fertilizer plant will be there so long as corn needs nitrogen, and that pork plant will be there so long is the corn is. They don’t need any help from us.

But the schools do. That $40 million could have allowed schools a 3% increase next year.

Who would you trust to manage your tax dollars better? The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors or the Iowa Legislature? The better record lies with the supervisors, through the years, no matter the party.

Ethanol and politics

The Guardian US this week posed an interesting question: If Ted Cruz could win the Iowa Republican Caucuses as an avowed opponent of ethanol — the sacred cow of the Tall Corn State — does it matter as an issue? Cruz’s pollster said the campaign tested ethanol and found it to be an issue, but no more important than other issues facing caucus goers.

The same could be true on the Democratic side. Ethanol may be a tie-breaker, but not a litmus test anymore.

Some leading Democrats believe that ethanol is more an issue for Big Ag than rural voters. The National Wildlife Federation, for example, last week announced that it is suing the Environmental Protection Agency claiming that biofuels production is destroying critical habitat and polluting water. Many environmental interests claim corn-based ethanol causes more problems than it solves.

Our friend Tim Gannon, who ran for secretary of agriculture, cautioned that ethanol can be a good issue for Democrats. In a period of trade tumult and weak commodity prices, sticking with ethanol to support a weak corn market still probably makes for good politics — especially in a general election.

Operatives say it is not an animating issue among Democrats this cycle. But it might distinguish candidates in Iowa who are trying to break out of the pack — one way or the other.

It would appear that a smart middle approach is to support corn-based ethanol while advocating for better feedstocks. Private industry has not put the muscle behind more sustainable feedstocks for fuel because the money for them is in the corn — the seed, fertilizer and feed by-products. Federal research funds in agriculture and conservation generally are not growing, and renewable energy research is scoffed at in the Trump Administration. A Democrat who calls for real progress in cellulosic ethanol made from switchgrass or hemp or whatever alternative crop — a truly renewable energy source — will find sympathetic ears among rural Democrats who are concerned about how the pastures have been ripped up since the 2008 ethanol-inspired corn price bubble.

Rural voters are concerned about water quality, soil erosion and profitable farms that are sustainable. Corn was a first step in the renewable energy revolution. It’s time to take the next step while not pulling the rug out from under the corn ethanol industry.