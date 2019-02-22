Storm Laker embarks on Birthright Israel trip

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Jessi Ruben of Storm Laker traveled halfway around the world to learn more about her heritage.

The Walgreens pharmacist grew up in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette. Her father’s Jewish, and although her family didn’t actively practice the faith, she and her sisters attended at least a few of the religious celebrations growing up.

When she heard about the Birthright Israel trips to Israel, her curiosity was sparked.