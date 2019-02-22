Storm Lake School Foundation Helps Tornado Alley

The Storm Lake School Foundation raised $545 for the Tornado Alley Program at its Trivia Night Fundraiser on Feb. 2. Dave McCoy won the 50/50 raffle and donated his share back to Tornado Alley.

These funds along with support from Family Dental Center who donated 144 toothbrushes and toothpaste and Hy-Vee were used to donate personal care (soap, deodorant, shampoo, feminine hygiene products) and food items to Tornado Alley.