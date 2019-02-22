Steve Badertscher

Steven “Steve” L. Badertscher, 59, of Sac City, and formerly of Storm Lake, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Memorial services will be held Friday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sac City. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Sac City. A memorial fund has been established in Steve’s name. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Steven Lynn Badertscher, the son of William and LeOta (Grable) Badertscher, was born on Jan. 21, 1960 in Tecumseh, Neb. Steve was baptized at Maple Grove Church in Tecumseh, Neb. and later confirmed.

Steve attended grade school at Sandridge School District 42. He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1978. Right out of high school, Steve worked on the wheat harvest throughout the Midwest. He furthered his education after high school by attending Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Neb. where he received his associates of applied science in agricultural business.

Throughout his working career, Steve worked for Sands Livestock, Fletcher Manufacturing, Murphy Family Farms, and Gillis Agricultural Systems, later QC Supply. Steve worked with Gillis/QC Supply from 1990 until 2018.

On July 30, 2015, Steve was united in marriage to Sharon Roland at Ponca State Park in Ponca, Neb.

In his free time, Steve enjoyed fishing, lawn mower rides with grandkids, traveling with Sharon, hunting and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage and tending to his yard work. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers and NASCAR fan. Above all, Steve loved spending time with his family, especially during summer family vacations. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sharon Badertscher of Sac City; children: Cara (Tyler) Pedersen of Alta; and Jarren (Jessica) Badertscher of Storm Lake; step-children: Briana (Lorne) Fauth of Lawton; and Brent (special friend, Samantha) Erritt of Moville; brother Scott (Laurie) Badertscher of Tecumseh, Neb.; sister-in-law Donna Riedemann of Marcus; and brother-in-law Don (Sabrina) Roland of Sac City; grandchildren: Parker, Brock and Addison Pedersen of Alta; Tashianna and Carson Erritt of Moville; Felix Fernandez and Raeyna Novak of Moville; and Brilee, Braelynn, Brooklynn and Brynlee Fauth of Lawton; niece Lindsey Badertscher; two nephews: Grant Badertscher and Garret Badertscher; and extended family and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents William and LeOta Badertscher; brother Daryl Badertscher; parents-in-law Donald and Jean Roland; and brother-in-law Vern Riedemann of Marcus.