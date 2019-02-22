Snow blankets region, more expected Saturday

Fifteen-foot mountains popped up near
Buena Vista University. Here John and
Sam Bartz take advantage of the situation.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 10:07am
Bring out the roof rakes!
BY DOLORES CULLEN and TOM CULLEN
The big Winter Storm Petra affected millions of people across the US this week including everyone in Buena Vista County.
Snowfall last Saturday night and Sunday measured five inches. Then 6.5 inches fell Wednesday and canceled school. The absence of high winds prevented what would have been a blizzard.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.