Snow blankets region, more expected Saturday

Fifteen-foot mountains popped up near

Buena Vista University. Here John and

Sam Bartz take advantage of the situation.

Snow blankets region, more expected Saturday

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 10:07am

Bring out the roof rakes!

BY DOLORES CULLEN and TOM CULLEN

The big Winter Storm Petra affected millions of people across the US this week including everyone in Buena Vista County.

Snowfall last Saturday night and Sunday measured five inches. Then 6.5 inches fell Wednesday and canceled school. The absence of high winds prevented what would have been a blizzard.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.