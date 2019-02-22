SL Elementary Tornado Academy explore with Iowa Public Television and The Cat in the Hat

Kids... paint... balls... ramps... laughter. What's going on at the Storm Lake Elementary Tornado Academy after school program? This winter, ETA has welcomed Trista Peitzman of Iowa Public Television’s Education Services team to test new lessons based on the PBS series, The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That!, designed to develop science inquiry thinking and engineering design skills. Sessions took place over the winter and all materials were left with the ETA program to be used again.

