Sioux Central pulls away in second half to top River Valley

Sioux Central’s Prestan Samson vies for possession of the ball with
River Valley’s Ashton Lichtenberg during Tuesday’s district game.
TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 11:12am
Rebels outscore River Valley 34-17 in second half to win, 55-37
Once Sioux Central stopped settling for outside shots and started attacking the basket, the Rebels were finally able to take control.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.