Presidential candidate Castro here Saturday

on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 10:05am
Former HUD Secretary and 2020 Presidential hopeful Julian Castro, D-Texas, will visit Better Day Café at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Sawyer Hackett, the Castro campaign’s press secretary, told The Storm Lake Times Castro still plans to visit Storm Lake despite a brutal forecast for the weekend. Weather Underground is forecasting heavy snow and wind gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour from Friday until Sunday.
