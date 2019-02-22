Police Reports

Man charged with assaulting woman

A Storm Lake man was arrested Monday for assaulting a female after he broke into her car.

At 4:56 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to 1724 East Milwaukee Ave. in reference to a fight.

Some fight participants were separating and a vehicle connected to the disturbance was at 1804 E. Milwaukee Ave. An adult female alleged 23-year-old Xitlalith Reyes entered her vehicle and assaulted her. She sustained a facial injury, but declined medical attention.