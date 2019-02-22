Pie and ice cream and a merger at Newell Good Sam

Newell Good Samaritan aministrator Cynthia Ayala, left, visits with, left
to right: Doreen Falline, Laurie Rasmussen, Ellen Rasmussen and Rod
Rasmussen at the pie and ice cream social. In the background are
residents, along with visitor Carol Hansen from Sac City who provided
live entertainment on the piano.
BY DOLORES CULLEN
A pie and ice cream social was held last week at Good Samaritan Society in Newell to mark the merger of Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health.
“We’re excited to celebrate this new journey with Sanford Health and share that with the community,” said administrator Cynthia Ayala.
Back in 1967 the Good Samaritan Society purchased the Newell Nursing home. The facility originally had only one wing supporting about 20 residents.
