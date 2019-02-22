Pie and ice cream and a merger at Newell Good Sam

BY DOLORES CULLEN

A pie and ice cream social was held last week at Good Samaritan Society in Newell to mark the merger of Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health.

“We’re excited to celebrate this new journey with Sanford Health and share that with the community,” said administrator Cynthia Ayala.

Back in 1967 the Good Samaritan Society purchased the Newell Nursing home. The facility originally had only one wing supporting about 20 residents.