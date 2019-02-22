Brooke Gaffney’s kindergarten class is partnered with BVU Volleyball for the 2018-19 school year Partners In Excellence program. On Feb. 14, the class got a visit from them. For Valentine’s Day, the volleyball team brought heart shaped cookies and had every student decorate the cookies to their liking. After, the class shared valentines and devoured the cookies. Thank you BVU volleyball for being such a great PIE partner.

