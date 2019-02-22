Newell-Fonda shakes off slow start to beat IKM-Manning

Newell-Fonda’s R.J. Rojas tries to

maneuver past IKM-Manning’s Ethan

Carter during their district game on

Tuesday in Sioux Rapids. TIMES

photo by JAMIE KNAPP

Mustangs use big second quarter to beat Wolves, 56-40

Newell-Fonda had a miserable first quarter shooting the basketball, but that didn’t deter the Mustangs.

They kept attempting shots, and in the second quarter, they started to go in.

