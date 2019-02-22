New money allotted for school budgets

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE SENATOR MARK SEGEBART

R-District 6, Vail

There have been 668 bills filed in the Senate and the House. House and Senate Calendars are starting to fill up with bills eligible for floor debate.

Floor debate began this week with approval of rules that have existed in the Senate for many years.

The Senate rule which governs committees (Rule 39) was unchanged since the Democrats were last in control (86th General Assembly), until Senate Republicans implemented specific policies requiring that subcommittee meetings are public (Rule 39, Subrule 13) and requiring every piece of legislation to have a public subcommittee meeting (Rule 39, Subrule 3).

Senate Rules have always required committee meetings to be open to the public, and Mason’s Manual of Legislative Procedure (Section 650), which governs Senate procedure, states that all rules governing meetings of committees also apply to subcommittees, thus subcommittee meetings were also open to the public, but that has been clarified in the Senate Resolution 3.

There has never been a “24 hour” requirement in Senate Rules.

There is no intention to change the way the Senate has operated under both Democrat and Republican control, and current and past practices have been clarified.

We voted this week on an education funding package to allocate more than $89 million in new spending for K-12 education. These bills are the first to be sent to Governor Reynolds this legislative session. This package includes new money for schools and additional money to address transportation and per pupil inequities across the state. Our primary goal was finding an amount the state can guarantee our schools to allow them to plan their budgets and their school year, while also taking into account the number of things our budget also has to fund.

The sustainable funding increase continues a nine-year trend of growth in new spending for K-12 education. In the last nine years, the legislature has increased K-12 funding by nearly $845 million. When you look at all the taxpayer money that goes into K-12 education, the annual investment is $7.1 billion or $14,600 per student. Without a doubt, this is a strong investment into the education of students all across the state.

Years from now, Iowa’s students will be the leaders of our state, and their education and success is vital. These bills passed in the Senate affirm our commitment to passing an education budget in a timely manner for Iowa schools, and affirm our commitment to schools as teachers prepare our students to grow and succeed.

It is an honor to be your senator.

I serve as the vice chair of the Human Resources Committee, as well as the Natural Resources & Environment and Local Government committees. Please feel free to contact me at 515-281-3371 or by email at mark.segebart@ legis.iowa.gov.