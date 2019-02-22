Legislators welcome Iowa Chiropractic Society

This week, Rep. Dan Huseman (R-Aurelia) and Rep. Gary Worthan (R-Storm Lake) welcomed local members of the Iowa Chiropractic Society to the Iowa House of Representatives. The group was visiting the Capitol to talk with legislators during the Iowa Chiropractic Society’s Day on the Hill. From left: Rep. Gary Worthan, Laurie Meylor, Dr. Lee Meylor and Rep. Dan Huseman.

