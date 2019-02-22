Kudos to Art

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Compliments to editor Art Cullen on the recent piece on the importance of work(ers) in the economy; a piece well observed, well thought about and well written. It remains to be seen if it will also be well heard, but that’s not on you; that ‘drawing the fruit’ process is on the rest of us.

Yours is a rare voice for clarity of thinking and openness as the correct (and only genuinely American) moral compass. I look forward to reading more of them. They get to me via my wife’s subscription to the Washington Post.

PAUL BANGASSER

Seattle native with roots in Ackley, now retired in France