Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 10:55am
FROM THE PULPIT
PASTOR PHIL WEBB
United Methodist Church
Dear Friends:
"In the cold and snow of Winter there's a Spring that waits to be, unrevealed until it's season, something God alone can see."
These lyrics from Natalie Sleeth's "Hymn of Promise" remind us that God is always up to something. God is up to something in the fields and lawns covered with snow.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.