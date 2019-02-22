Deputy injured during Council Bluffs traffic stop is former SL cop

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 10:21am
Former Storm Lake Police Officer Adam Fields suffered a leg injury while he was conducting a traffic stop on I-29 in Pottawattamie County.
Fields, a deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff, suffered a leg injury after he was hit, standing by the window of a vehicle he pulled over on mile marker 44 at around 4 a.m. Saturday.
