Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 10:08am
COURT REPORT
Buena Vista County
90 days in jail for probation violation
Storm Lake resident Jason Flowers was sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating the terms of his probation.
Associate District Judge Andy Smith in a ruling last month found Flowers in contempt of court for a string of public intoxication offenses. Flowers, who was serving probation for a separate public intoxication charge, was barred from drinking under the rules of his probation.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.