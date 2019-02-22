COURT REPORT

Buena Vista County

90 days in jail for probation violation

Storm Lake resident Jason Flowers was sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating the terms of his probation.

Associate District Judge Andy Smith in a ruling last month found Flowers in contempt of court for a string of public intoxication offenses. Flowers, who was serving probation for a separate public intoxication charge, was barred from drinking under the rules of his probation.