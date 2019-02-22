Computer glitch thwarts Alta fire meeting Tuesday

BY TOM CULLEN

The City of Alta will have until March 27 to sort out its relationship with the Alta Firemen’s Association.

Around 50 people filed into the Alta Fire Department Tuesday night to hear a Skype presentation the city and the fire department have been planning for around a month. At the Alta City Council’s last meeting, Mayor Al Clark promised Fire Chief Kirk Reetz the workshop would address Reetz’s concerns over reporting of the firemen’s association’s budget.