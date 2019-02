Choy Thongvanh, 90, of Storm Lake died Feb. 20, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 24, at 2:30 p.m. at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place Saturday, Feb. 23, from 4-6 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.