Chocolate Extravaganza to die for

Pecan fudge brownies by Julie Steinfeld alongside truffles and a
painstakingly decorated cookie.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 11:00am
BY DOLORES CULLEN
The Chocolate Extravaganza at Witter Gallery last Saturday evening did not disappoint.
“The Sweetness of Love Songs” by Fonda crooner Larry Heschke was all the sweeter with the table loaded with chocolate goodies nearby.
“We really appreciate the (dessert) donations we get from businesses, but this year and last we decided that the board members make something special as well,” said Julie Steinfeld, who’s on the board.
