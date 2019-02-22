BOYS DISTRICTS/SUBSTATE

CLASS 1A

DISTRICT 15, SUBSTATE 8

GAMES TUESDAY

at Exira

Ar-We-Va (Westside) 66, AHSTW (Avoca) 55

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Audubon 45

GAME THURSDAY

at Manning

Ar-We-Va (Westside) vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

DISTRICT 16, SUBSTATE 8

GAMES TUESDAY

at Sioux Rapids

Newell-Fonda 56, IKM-Manning 40

