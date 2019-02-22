BOYS DISTRICTS/SUBSTATE

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 11:09am
CLASS 1A
DISTRICT 15, SUBSTATE 8
GAMES TUESDAY
at Exira
Ar-We-Va (Westside) 66, AHSTW (Avoca) 55
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Audubon 45
GAME THURSDAY
at Manning
Ar-We-Va (Westside) vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
DISTRICT 16, SUBSTATE 8
GAMES TUESDAY
at Sioux Rapids
Newell-Fonda 56, IKM-Manning 40
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.