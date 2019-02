Betty Archer, 86, of Schaller died on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Newell.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 12:30-2 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established in Betty's name.