Storm Lake defeats S.C. Heelan, 54-46

Storm Lake used a 10-4 spurt over the first 4 minutes of the fourth quarter to gain some separation and the Tornadoes never relinquished their lead after that as they hung on for a 54-46 win over Sioux City Heelan in the first round of the Class 3A district tournament on Monday night at LeMars.

Storm Lake, now 14-6, will play Spirit Lake (10-12) in a district semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m. at Tornado Fieldhouse.

The first quarter was tough going as Storm Lake made only two field goals in that frame and trailed 10-7 going into the second period.