Sioux Central knocks off St. Mary’s, 71-37

After a 19-5 start in the first quarter, sixth-ranked Sioux Central scored 50 points over thenext two quarters as the Rebels ended Storm Lake St. Mary’s season with a 71-37 win in a Class 1A district quarterfinal game last Friday at Sioux Rapids.

Sioux Central played River Valley (10-10) in a district semifinal game on Tuesday night at Sioux Rapids.

Sioux Central extended its 19-6 lead after the first quarter to 43-21 by halftime. It was 69-32 heading into the fourth period of play.