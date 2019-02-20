Sioux Central knocks off St. Mary’s, 71-37

Sioux Central’s Jake Hanson
attempts a shot while being
guarded by St. Mary’s Sam
Peters during their district
game last Friday. TIMES
photo by JAMIE KNAPP
After a 19-5 start in the first quarter, sixth-ranked Sioux Central scored 50 points over thenext two quarters as the Rebels ended Storm Lake St. Mary’s season with a 71-37 win in a Class 1A district quarterfinal game last Friday at Sioux Rapids.
Sioux Central played River Valley (10-10) in a district semifinal game on Tuesday night at Sioux Rapids.
Sioux Central extended its 19-6 lead after the first quarter to 43-21 by halftime. It was 69-32 heading into the fourth period of play.
