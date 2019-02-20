Ruth Rebhuhn

Ruth C. Rebhuhn, 86, of Albert City died on Feb. 15, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in rural Albert City. Interment will be at a later date in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home of Albert City is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth Caroline Wenger, the daughter of Carl and Signy (Halverson) Wenger, was born in Storm Lake, on Aug. 22, 1932. Ruth was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church of rural Albert City. She lived her youth in the Albert City vicinity and was a graduate of Albert City High School in 1950.

On Feb. 4, 1951, Ruth was united in marriage to Robert George Rebhuhn at St. John Lutheran Church and this union was blessed with four sons: Michael Robert, Steven Paul, Mark Carl and Perry Richard. Rob was stationed in Colorado while serving his country. Following Rob’s honorable discharge in 1953, Ruth and Rob returned to Albert City where they were engaged in farming throughout their married lifetime. As her children got older, Ruth worked as an administrative assistant at the Albert City and Truesdale grain elevators.

For many years, Rob and Ruth served coffee at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Albert City every Sunday afternoon. They also enjoyed their annual trip to Florida where they visited her brother, Paul Wenger. Family was very important to Ruth and she enjoyed many hours babysitting her grandchildren.

Ruth was a life-long, faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid. She loved to cook and will be remembered for her caramel and orange rolls. A special treat that was often requested and served at many holiday meals was her lemon sherbet with custard sauce. During the winter months she spent many hours making quilts for Lutheran World Relief.

Ruth’s life will always be honored and cherished by her family which include her sons: Mike (Deb) Rebhuhn of Albert City; Steve (Karen) Rebhuhn of Farmington, Minn.; Mark (Terri) Rebhuhn of Marathon; Perry (Dana) Rebhuhn of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren: Julie (Steve) Waldstein of Sheldon; Wendy Rebhuhn (Jimmy Temple) of Newell; Brian Rebhuhn of Albert City; Becky (Adrian) Rivero of Houston, Texas; Holly Boyd of Ames; Michaela and Nick Simmons of Spencer; Robert Rebhuhn of Cedar Rapids; and Rachel Rebhuhn (fiancé, Patrick Kelly) of Cedar Rapids; 14 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; three brothers: Richard Wenger of Manly; Paul Wenger of St. Petersburg, Fla.; John Wenger of Houston, Texas; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Rob on April 24, 2015.