Ridge View ends Sioux Central’s season in regional quarterfinals, 70-39

Kinzey Dutler scored 22 points to lead three players in double figures as Ridge View jumped out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as the Raptors ended Sioux Central’s season after a 70-39 win in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game last Wednesday night at Sioux Rapids.

Ridge View extended its lead to 42-19 by halftime. It was 61-29 entering the fourth period of play.