Ridge View comes up short to No. 12 A-P in regional finals, 62-55

Aplington-Parkersburg went on an 8-0 spurt early in the fourth quarter to take control and the Falcons never relinquished their lead as they went on to defeat Ridge View 62-55 in a Class 2A regional final game on Monday at Fort Dodge.

The game was tied at 42-42 early in the fourth when the Falcons got a bucket from Jaycie Ellis and back-to-back buckets from Jenna Bruns to go ahead 48-42. Megan Johnson’s basket made it 50-42 with 4:25 remaining.